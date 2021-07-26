ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit Monday to stop the re-imposition of a mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
The lawsuit argues that re-imposing the mask mandate is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional and unlawful.
The average positivity rate in St. Louis County has been 10.1% this past week.
“Today, my office filed suit against St. Louis City and County for re-imposing their mask mandate on the citizens of St. Louis. This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine. There is absolutely no scientific reason to continue to force children to wear a mask in school,” Schmitt said in a news release.
The lawsuit argues that mandating children to wear masks in school is arbitrary and capricious given that children are at low risk to contract or spread COVID-19, have low mortality rates and less severe symptoms when they do contract COVID, and that wearing a mask in school may harm children. According to the lawsuit, masks may "inhibit verbal and non-verbal communication, hampering linguistic and emotional development."
Moreover, the lawsuit states that neither St. Louis City or County cited the statutory authority that would allow them to issue wide-ranging health orders, that both orders are unconstitutionally vague and that both orders restrict the religious freedom of St. Louisans.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously filed suit against the St. Louis County Executive over COVID-19 restrictions on May 11. St. Louis County lifted nearly all of their restrictions roughly three days after that lawsuit was filed, the news release said.
The lawsuit also argues that both the City and County’s mask mandates are subject to the law recently passed by the Missouri legislature (House Bill 271), that places restrictions on local health orders.
Monday’s lawsuit asks the court for injunctive relief to invalidate the mask mandate and for a declaration that the mask mandates are subject to the law passed by the legislature in May.