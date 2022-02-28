MISSOURI — Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined a multi-state lawsuit against an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal which would increase the costs of greenhouse gas emissions for passenger cars and trucks.
Schmitt joined Texas and 12 other states in the lawsuit, according to a news release. The EPA's proposal, if approved, would increase emissions standards in order to phase out gas-fueled vehicles in exchange for electric vehicles.
The attorney general's office said this the policy could create immense negative economic consequences for individual states.
"Increasing the stringency of emissions standards on passenger cars and light trucks will prove costly for ordinary citizens who need to drive their cars on our highways and streets to get to work, to provide for their families," Schmitt said. "To pretend that electric vehicles produce zero emissions, especially while automotive producers continue to implement measures to reduce emissions, is ridiculous."
Schmitt's office said the EPA's proposal uses "tailpipe only" standards, which do not consider the emissions from producing and disposing batteries and other components for electric vehicles.
The EPA estimates that the policy would reduce gasoline demand by 361 billion gallons between 2023 and 2026. But for states that specialize in oil production or provide carbon sequestration, Schmitt said the proposal could cost millions of dollars.