JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday that his office joined with 21 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration's new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance.
The suit is in response to guidelines set in May of this year by the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Services, which included a broader interpretation of Missouri Title IX Section 106.
Section 106, first written 50 years ago, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Non-compliance with this section may result in the withdrawal of any financial assistance.
The USDA's interpretation of the section attempts to broaden the term "sex" to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
According to the USDA, their interpretation of this section is meant to "ensure its programs are open, accessible and that they promote food and nutrition security, regardless of demographics."
In an official statement, Schmitt said, “The Biden Administration is attempting to hold Missouri children’s lunch money hostage in order to further its woke agenda. This is yet another attempt by the Biden Administration to warp Title IX to fit their agenda. I will continue to make sure that bureaucrats are required to follow the law and will halt the Biden Administration’s bully tactics to protect imperative lunch funding for our children.”
- It was issued without providing the State and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).
- The USDA premised its Guidance on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County.
- The Guidance imposes new and unlawful regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. This will inevitably result in regulatory chaos that threatens essential nutritional services to some of the most vulnerable citizens.
The attorneys general also filed a preliminary injunction to halt the supposedly unlawful guidance.
Joining Missouri in the lawsuit are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.