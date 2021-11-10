MISSOURI − Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit Wednesday with 11 other states to challenge the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Schmitt, along with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, led the coalition with attorneys general from Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota and New Hampshire.
Schmitt has also filed suit against the mandate on federal contractors and private employers.
The lawsuit claims the mandate "imposes an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding."
It includes nine counts, including claims that the mandate violates the Administrative Procedures Act, the Social Security Act, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine and the Tenth Amendment and federalism.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare the vaccine mandate violates the APA and to enjoin defendants from enforcing the mandate.
According to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), the requirement, which will take effect on Jan. 4, will apply to approximately 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country.