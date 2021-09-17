MISSOURI − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he wants to add more schools to his current lawsuit which challenges Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate.

In a news release, Schmitt said on Friday he filed for class certification and a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against CPS, which was originally filed on Aug. 24.

If the class certification is granted, it would apply to all public school districts in the state that have a mask policy. If the injunction is granted, mask mandates would be halted at public schools that require them.

“Forcing children to wear masks in school all day long flies in the face of science and could hinder crucial development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” Schmitt said in a news release. “We filed this case because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts. We plan to continue to aggressively litigate this case moving forward.”

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The original reverse class action lawsuit against CPS names the district, the Columbia Board of Education, board members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood as defendants.

The lawsuit includes three counts, including that "mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious and that the mask mandate is unlawful as to school children." It also says the mandate was not approved by the Missouri Board of Education.

CPS issued a statement shortly after the lawsuit was announced in August, in which they said it would "waste taxpayer dollars and resources which are better spent investing in our students." The district also said it "intends to aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe."

In addition to CPS, Harrisburg R-VII, Jefferson City School District and Southern Boone Elementary have mask mandates in some capacity.

The class action motion says this class action would cover at least 50 school districts across the state and "hundreds of school officials."