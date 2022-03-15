JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against the state's school board association for alleged violations of the Sunshine Law.
The lawsuit alleges that the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) failed to respond to at least two Sunshine Law requests and that it failed to identify its custodian of records.
Schmitt said his office requested records from the MSBA relating to an October 2021 memo from the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association.
The memo allegedly "designated concerned parents who show up to school board meetings as 'domestic terrorists' and called for FBA surveillance on those parents." The MSBA initially agreed with the memo, Schmitt's office said.
Schmitt's office said it also requested documents from MSBA related to its guidance on critical race theory, mask mandates and IEP meeting policies.
Counsel for the MSBA says there are no responsive records. Schmitt argues that the MSBA is subject to the Sunshine Law because it is a quasi-public government body and provides a public function.
The lawsuit asks the Boone County Circuit Court to enter a judgement requiring MSBA to comply with the requests.
The full lawsuit can be read here.