ST. LOUIS — Schnucks Markets and the American Red Cross announced Monday that Schnucks customers at checkout can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.
The register round up will begin Monday and end Dec. 19.
The goal is to help those affected by the tornadoes and storms that ravaged the Midwest on Dec. 10.
“Our partners at the American Red Cross are working around the clock across several states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” Schron Jackson, Schnucks' director of community engagement and customer care, said in a press release. “Our customers also have the opportunity to help simply by telling their Schnucks checker that they want to ‘Round Up’ as they have so generously done in the past.”
Hy-Vee deployed a team of 37 employees in a caravan of 19 vehicles carrying 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items to victims of the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and Tennessee.
The team will visit other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee and plans to be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.
“As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “In times of great need, like these, it’s important that we help in the way we know best – by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand.”
It is estimated that more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food or power.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Schnucks’ customers and our partnership with Schnucks which allows the Red Cross to help those affected by these tornadoes and carry out our life saving mission,” Beth Elders, executive director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.