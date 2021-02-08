ST. LOUIS - Scott Sifton announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022 Monday morning.
Sifton would run for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat, which is up in 2022. Blunt's spokesperson confirmed his candidacy to the Associated Press Monday morning.
Sifton was previously an Affton school board member, in addition to serving the 96th District as a Missouri State Representative from January 2011 to January 2013 and the 1st District as a State Senator from January 2013 to January 2021.
Sifton, who is a Democrat, announced he was running in a launch video shared on social media.
Excited to announce I am running for United States Senator here in Missouri! Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have shown us who they are. Now we have the chance to show who we are as Missourians. I need your help! Visit our campaign website at https://t.co/Qu5E65ZgUI to get started. pic.twitter.com/69fdUgY7fE— Scott Sifton (@ScottSifton) February 8, 2021
“Our country is at a critical point in its history,” Sifton said. “We just saw what happens when our leaders don’t stand up for truth and when they don’t put the good of our country over their own political ambitions. Josh Hawley’s dangerous conspiracy theories and attempts to overturn the election helped lead to a deadly insurrection, and Roy Blunt—the ultimate insider—was once again too weak to speak out. I’m running for senate because Missouri deserves better. I’ve always been willing to take on the toughest fights to do right by Missouri families. We need a lot more of that in Washington.”
So far, Sifton has been endorsed by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, former Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Alan Green, and former Democratic Senate Leader Gina Walsh.