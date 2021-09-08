JEFFERSON CITY - The winners of the second MO VIP drawing, the state's vaccine incentive program, have been announced.
There are 180 winners chosen, and 177 have been fully verified.
“These Missourians are winners not only because they are receiving $10,000 but because, like 3.2 million other Missourians, they have stepped up to help protect themselves and those they care for from serious illness,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “We encourage Missourians to continue engaging in conversations with trusted health care professionals to learn when vaccination is right for them.”
The winners from the KOMU 8 viewing area include the following:
Cash Prize Winners
Audrain County
- Marta Lynch
- Craig Reichert
- Nora Spurling
Boone County
- Mary Ebert
- Mackenzie May
- Bria Neill
- Pamela Short
- Maria Del Mar Soria Lopez
- Sarah Varvaro
Cole County
- Vivian Amick
- Ceasar Jones
- Jessica Napolis
- Linda Rackers
- Kendra Wilson
- Colin Wunderlich
Miller County
- Susan Zink
- Judy Schulte
Osage County
- Sandra Kremer
Phelps County
- Brad Barton
- Sean Young
Pulaski County
- Matthew Dunegan
Saline County
- Janice Morrow
Scholarship Winners
Boone County
- Mason Graham
The remaining 3 winners have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, to complete necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.
There will be three more drawings and the third deadline for new entries is Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Enter online here.