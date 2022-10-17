JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted a proposition Monday that would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds and institute measures to prevent minors from viewing age-inappropriate materials.
According to a news release from Ashcroft's office, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate. As well, state funds could not be used to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that "appeal to the prurient interest of a minor."
The proposal also states that parents would have the right to challenge what material is deemed age-appropriate and libraries would be required to honor the parents' decision.
“When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said in a release. “Foremost, we want to protect our children.”
This proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15, and then have a 30-day comment period. Secretary Ashcroft encourages comment submission by mailing the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, PO Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102 or by email to comments@sos.mo.gov.