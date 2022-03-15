JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging Missouri investors to be cautious with any potential investment opportunities related to the war in Ukraine.
“We encourage all Missourians to take steps necessary to safeguard from fraud,” Ashcroft said. “Always check out anyone who solicits you for investment. Ask questions and get answers before you hand over your money.”
Ashcroft and his securities division, with the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), want investors and securities firms to be alert for scams and cyber-attacks.
“Difficult times can bring out the best in people, but as regulators we know from experience that there are bad actors looking to exploit crises to perpetrate scams on unsuspecting investors,” NASAA president and Maryland Securities Commissioner Melanie Senter Lubin said.
The Missouri Securities Division and NASAA offered the following tips for investors:
- Be skeptical of investment opportunities linked to the headlines. Fraudsters may seek advantage by promoting extremely risky or bogus investments within the energy sector including possible oil and gas deals. Delete unsolicited emails and social media messages touting investments with little risk but offering significant or guaranteed returns.
- Do your homework. Given the recent volatility in financial markets, investors are concerned about retirement accounts. Investors are cautioned to investigate both the background of the person and firm offering the investment and the investment itself.
- Monitor accounts regularly and take steps to protect your financial data. Be sure to keep an eye on your brokerage, bank, and credit card statements to spot potential fraudulent or suspicious transactions. Contact your financial professional, bank, or credit card issuer immediately if you see any questionable transaction or charge.