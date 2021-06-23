JEFFERSON CITY - Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo filed legislation to extend Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) on Wednesday. This extension will not block birth control or risk healthcare funding, according to a news release.
The FRA program, a bill that’s been signed into law the past three years, was filed again Wednesday during the first day of Governor Mike Parson’s special session.
The session was called after lawmakers failed to extend the FRA program. Parson said failure to extend would cost the state an estimated $591 million in fiscal year '22 and $788 million in fiscal year '23. The Missouri Health Net program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion. The funding gap would have put education, workforce development and infrastructure investments on hold.
Rizzo’s legislation has no prohibition of birth control or any birth control providers. His version is different from versions filed by Senate Republicans because the Republican versions have language that could block women who are on Medicaid from access to birth control.
“The Republican plan to block birth control for women on Medicaid will jeopardize billions in healthcare funding while increasing the number of unplanned pregnancies among the Medicaid population,” Sen. Rizzo said.
FRA provides funding to various health care providers across the state, including hospitals, pharmacies, mental health facilities, nursing facilities, EMS providers and others. FRA was born out of a public-private partnership between state hospitals and state government.
Past versions in previous extensions, such as those signed in 2018, 2019 and 2020, did not include any type of birth control prohibitions.
“I don’t think this is about being pro life... I think we’re going to put our state at risk," Rizzo said.
Rizzo said he hoped Wednesday would go smoothly but expressed how that was far from what happened in the session.
"I think they needed things to go pretty smoothly and now there not, for sure," Rizzo said. "The Republicans are fighting off their extremists in their party, and they're gonna have to stand up to them at some point sooner rather than later because the clock is ticking."
Rizzo also said how his Republican colleagues need to act quickly to get all of their members to find a way to come to a resolution for Missouri's FRA.
"We are here today being held hostage of over $4 billion of funding for health care for Missourians because one wing of the Republican Party wants to ban birth control for women," Rizzo said.