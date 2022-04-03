WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Sunday he would vote 'no' on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is made up of 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, will vote on whether to advance Jackson's confirmation on Monday. The confirmation may advance with a tied vote. If advanced, the full Senate will vote on her confirmation.
In a tweet Sunday morning, Blunt said with every Supreme Court nomination, he looks at two primary things: whether the nominee is qualified and whether they are guided by the "judicial philosophy that a judge ought to apply the law and the Constitution as they are written."
There is no doubt Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. However, her judicial philosophy is not one I can support.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) April 3, 2022
Blunt explained that although Jackson is "well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court," he does not agree with Jackson's judicial philosophy.
Blunt spoke with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, ahead of the vote on Jackson's confirmation.
He told Stephanopoulos "the president certainly had every good intention and every right in the campaign to talk about putting the first Black woman on the Court. I think it's time for that to happen."
Blunt said he expects Jackson to be confirmed, which he sees as an important moment for the nation.
However, Blunt said her judicial philosophy appears to include "(trying) to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document," which isn't the kind of work he believes needs to be done by the Supreme Court.
Blunt met with Jackson in Washington, D.C. on March 16.
The vote follows four days of confirmation hearings from March 21-24, including a statement from Jackson, witness testimony and questions from Senators.
Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, is set to replace 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement on Jan. 26.
Jackson is currently a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. circuit. She was confirmed to that position by the Senate last summer, with a 53-44 vote. Three Republican senators voted in her favor: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
So far, Collins is the only Republican Sen. to publicly announce that she plans to vote for Jackson if her confirmation advances.