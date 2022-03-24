JEFFERSON CITY - After months of debate, the Missouri State Senate passed a 6-2 congressional district map that splits Boone County and moves Columbia into a new district.
The map still requires House approval.
Senators worked around the clock Wednesday night, through Thursday morning on multiple proposals that would redraw the lines for Missouri’s congressional districts.
The approved map was proposed by Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester).
Boone County would be split into two districts. Columbia and everything south would move into the third district, which is represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), while the second district would expand.
If passed by the House, this would be the first time in Boone County’s history that the county would exist in two different congressional districts.
During a press conference after the map passed, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said while his district is now split, a map "needed to pass."
"We started this process more than 12 hours ago, but we finally have reached a solution," Rowden said. "While there are those who weren't happy at the end of the day, we've got to understand that we need to work together at the end of the day."
Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D- Independence) called it an "uphill battle."
"I think in the next decade, you have to have the right candidate, campaign and multiple factors to regain the second district," Rizzo said.
For most of Thursday morning, Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake Saint Louis) filibustered the Senate floor and argued against previously proposed maps that the Senate has argued for all session.
When it came up to the vote to adjourn the session for the day at noon, Sen. Moon was the only Senator on the floor who wanted to adjourn, while the other 28 senators voted to keep debate up.
Moon said while redistricting is important, his proposed map would have established districts that would give the state an evenly distributed number of Democrat and Republican voters.
The House of Representatives passed map in January, that also allowed six Republican districts and two Democratic districts. The Senate did not pass that map.
Missouri is one of only four states that hasn’t passed a new congressional map following the 2020 Census. The filing deadline for candidates is Tuesday.