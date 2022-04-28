COLUMBIA - More child care opportunities could be coming to the state because of Senate bill 683.
Although this means more competition, the administrator for A Good Start Preschool, Jonathan Williams, said he believes this bill could be good for Missourians.
“It will be much needed,” Williams said. “Amongst the community and providing more assistance with child care.”
Missouri lawmakers are working to advance SB 683, a budget proposal that would help parents reenter the workforce. This means more parents will need daycare options for their children.
The bill creates funding for private employers to connect with daycares and other child care providers. The proposal would also establish new child care centers that would aim to serve employees.
In a report, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce said the state has lost nearly $1.35 billion because of gaps in child care.
“Businesses across Missouri are struggling to find workers and it’s clear that the state’s growing child care crisis is at the center of the problem,” the president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber Daniel Mehan said in a news release.
The Chamber of Commerce said obstacles include distance and daycare costs. Williams said there’s also a shortage of daycares and child care options for parents in the community.
“I'm hearing from many families who inquire about our school that they're having trouble getting in at other centers also,” Williams said.
Spencer Kene is a working parent with two sons at A Good Start Preschool. He said finding good child care that also meets his work hour needs was challenging.
“Working in a hospital, we're open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, varying shifts, and it's hard,” Kene said. “Having a facility that I can drop off as early as 6:30 is kind of difficult to come about.”
He said the pandemic added to this stress.
“We moved out here right as the pandemic hit," Kene said. “So it was super difficult finding child care when everything was shut down.”
While the Senate works to combat this, the pandemic has caused many daycares to go out of business.
“I know many that have not been able to make it, unfortunately,” Williams said.
A Good Start Preschool has been in business for more than 20 years. Williams said despite the pandemic, his business is at capacity.
“I have a waiting list that stretches out, about up to eight months right now,” Williams said. “For all of our ages.”
Many daycares close their doors around 6 p.m. daily. This can be a challenge for working parents. However, Williams said keeping a daycare’s doors open any later could cause more problems for workers.
“As far as staffing goes,” Williams said. “A lot of our staff, especially our full-time staff, have families of their own that they need to also tend to and be there for.”
If passed, the budget would give employers grants of up to $250,000 for child care.
“This is an urgent issue,” Mehan said. “We believe that the proposals under consideration can help Missouri become a national leader in addressing this crisis.”
The Missouri House also passed a budget earlier this month that included funding for child care.