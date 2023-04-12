JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate's "Parents' Bill of Rights" was back in discussion at the state Capitol Wednesday during a House Elementary and Secondary Education committee hearing.
Senate bill 4, authored by Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester), would create numerous curriculum and transparency guidelines for Missouri public K-12 schools to follow. A revised version of the bill passed in the Senate in early February.
The bill would restrict the teaching of race history instruction by prohibiting instructors to teach curriculum that could make students feel “responsible for actions committed in the past by others.”
"I think in America today, anybody can succeed, and so we don't want to teach Black kids that they can't succeed in America today," Koenig said. "And [at] the same time, we don't want to blame the white kids in the classroom."
Putting rules in place for teaching American history has education proponents worried this bill could negatively affect a teacher's ability to answer questions from students.
"Our kids deserve the freedom to understand what our history is, truthfully, factually, the good and the bad, so that they can make better decisions," Mark Jones, the communication director for the Missouri National Education Association, said. "And what I think we will have is a chilling effect on educators where they'll be afraid to answer questions fully, completely and truthfully."
As for transparency for schools, under the bill, the state would have to create a virtual portal for anyone to view accountability report cards, which would include the school's curriculum, textbooks, source materials and syllabi.
Viewers in the proposed portal could see identities of presenters, teaching materials used by instructors and instructional programs offered to schools "regarding diversity, equity and inclusion or social and emotional learning."
Parents could also access records of “certain safety incidents and criminal charges filed against teachers, employees and any guests or visitors to a school."
The next step for SB 4 is a vote by the House Elementary and Secondary Education committee which has not been scheduled yet.