JEFFERSON CITY − Discrimination in schools based on hair could soon be illegal in Missouri.
Senate bill 994 would prohibit discrimination based on race in any educational program that receives state funding. It also would expand the meaning of "race" to include "traits historically associated with race including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles."
Advocates testified about the bill in a Senate committee hearing Wednesday. One St. Louis city worker reflected on her past.
"A number of experiences that told me I was different, that looking back on, I wouldn't want my kids, my niece and nephews to have to go through," Mo Delvillar said. "This includes you know, people cutting your hair without permission, people touching your hair without permission."
The Jefferson City chapter of the NAACP is in support of the change. The chapter's treasurer said this has been a long time coming.
"I don't understand how we can live in a day and a time and still fight for some of the equalities that my great-great grandparents fought for," Joseph Ward said.
On Monday, the Missouri House gave its initial approval to House bill 1743, otherwise known as the CROWN act. The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote.
Kansas City and St. Louis passed the CROWN Act on the local level last year.