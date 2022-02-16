JEFFERSON CITY - Four bills from the Missouri Senate would limit workplace and school requirements for COVID-19 vaccines. Senators, business leaders and health care workers presented their arguments for and against the bills in a Senate committee hearing Wednesday morning.
Sen. Bob Onder (R-St. Charles) presented Senate Bill 636, which would prohibit any employer from requiring employees to have a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sen. Onder is a board-certified physician and has been practicing medicine for 30 years. He said he thinks the current way some businesses handle vaccines is illegal.
“I think there’s room for litigation,” Sen. Onder said. “I think employers are breaking some of these laws.”
Sen. Onder said he disagrees, but understands the recent Supreme Court ruling that requires Medicare and Medicaid providers to have vaccinated staff.
“We can make one of two decisions,” Sen. Onder said. “One is to stand up to the federal government overreach one last time. The other would be to carve out an exception for healthcare.”
Senate Bill 702 from Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) would require employers to accept reasonable accommodations to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The accommodations could include testing as an alternative.
Senate Bill 693 from Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) also prohibits employee COVID-19 vaccine requirements. However, it doesn’t allow COVID-19 testing as an alternative.
Sen. Brattin’s bill would stop counties, cities and any establishment that gets public funds from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine to access public services. In addition, schools would not be able to require a COVID-19 vaccine, even with a testing alternative.
Senate Bill 651 from Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) would open up paths to lawsuits for employers who require COVID vaccines.
A member of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the organization opposes all four bills.
“I think our stance on this is pretty simple: let businesses decide,” Ross Lein said. “If we pass these bills, it's going to make it easier the next time the government seeks to intervene and intrude.”
The Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment committee could vote to send these bills to the full Senate at any of their next meetings.