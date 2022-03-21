COLUMBIA — Candidates and lawmakers from both political parties have released statements after new abuse allegations were filed against Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens.
KOMU 8 News obtained the affidavit filed Monday in the former couple's child custody case in Boone County.
Sheena Greitens filed for divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. Sheena Greitens is asking the court to move the custody case to Austin, Texas, where she is employed and now lives with their two sons.
She said she became afraid for her and her children's safety due to Eric Greitens' "unstable and coercive behavior” in the months leading up to his resignation.
In an emailed statement to the Associated Press, Greiten’s campaign manager, Dylan Johnson, called the allegations “completely false” and “politically-motivated.”
Missouri GOP Senate candidate and Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he "knows a predator when he sees one."
"As Missouri’s attorney general, I know a predator when I see one, and I have fought for victims every step of the way," Schmitt said. "The behavior described in this affidavit is cause for Eric Greitens to be in prison, not on the ballot for U.S. Senate."
Schmitt urged Greitens to terminate his campaign in a statement shared with KOMU 8.
Vicky Hartzler, current U.S. Representative and also a Missouri GOP Senate candidate, responded to the allegations against Greitens on Twitter.
"Real men never abuse women and children. Period. End of story," Hartzler said. "It’s time for Eric get out of the Senate race, and get professional help."
Mark McCloskey, a Missouri GOP Senate candidate from St. Louis, told KOMU 8 that Greitens is "a very disturbed gentleman and is not fit for public office."
"He was afraid about how the truth would adversely affect his political career," McCloskey said. "And so all I can say is, if anybody thinks that their political career is so important that they have to abuse their their spouse in order to cover up their true personality, I don't think they should be running for a particularly high office."
Missouri GOP Senate candidate and current Congressman Billy Long said in a statement to KOMU 8 he was "shocked and appalled by what was in Sheena Greitens' sworn affidavit."
“He is clearly unfit to represent the state of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race," Long said.
Another GOP Senate candidate and current state Sen. Dave Schatz pointed to a pattern saying, "In light of today’s evidence showing a long pattern of abuse against his wife and children, he should end his campaign immediately."
Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, took a similar stance, saying Greitens should be in prison and that he is "unfit to serve."
Democratic candidate Spencer Toder said he believes Sheena Greitens deserves "our respect and support."
"Sheena Greitens has courageously come forward to expose more of Eric Greitens' history of domestic violence," Toder said. "She and her family deserve our respect and support. I fully support victims and hope that she and her family are given space to heal."
Toder continued and said "Missouri deserves to be represented by politicians who put the people of this state above their personal political aspirations."
Another Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat, Scott Sifton, also said Greitens is "unfit for office."
“Eric Greitens is unfit for office. His well-established pattern of conduct shows he has no business representing Missouri," Sifton said. "I called on him to resign as Governor four years ago, and today I am calling on him to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race.”
Tim Shepard, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, called Eric Greitens' conduct in his private life a "tragedy."
"His status is a testament to just how broken our political system is. Ultimately, Eric is eligible to run," Shepard said. "The people of Missouri have to choose what kind of representation we want. Do we want to let money tell us who we should vote for? Or do we want to participate in the process to ensure we are represented well? Eric is just one of the many visible symptoms of our system's dysfunction."
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley took a more direct approach, saying, "If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate" and urged Greitens to drop out of the race. Hawley endorsed Hartzler for the open Senate seat.
Sen. Caleb Rowden, who represents Boone and Cooper Counties in the state Senate, echoed Hartzler, adding that Greitens is a "fake, failed politician and a terrible human being."
Crystal Quade, the state House Democratic Floor Leader, talked about the broader implications of the allegations on the state.
"Eric Greitens is a liar, an abuser, a fraud, a cheater, a disgrace, and a stain on the state of Missouri," Quade said. "I remain thankful to the strong women who have testified about who Eric Greitens really is: a monster."
