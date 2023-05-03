JEFFERSON CITY — Gun laws are up for more debate in the Missouri General Assembly.
The Senate Committee for Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety discussed and voted on gun legislation during a hearing Wednesday morning.
House bill 282, authored by state Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles), would loosen firearm restrictions in a few areas of public life, such as public transportation and places of worship.
Currently, it is a crime to be on a bus with a dangerous weapon or carry a weapon in a terminal. HB 282 would allow a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation.
Anyone with a permit would also be able to carry a firearm while traveling by bus. However, this bill does not apply to Amtrak property or other Amtrak partnerships.
During the hearing, members of the Western Missouri Shooters Alliance said concealed carry weapons are meant as personal safety options.
Carl Smart, vice president of the alliance, said that he knows people who have felt unsafe on public transit such as buses.
"There was a gentleman that was a security officer in downtown Kansas City that rode the bus from Blue Springs," Smart said. "He couldn't carry his firearm to the bus, could not take it to work where he needed it, and yet at work, he had no place to store it [the firearm]. It not only put himself in harms way, but those he is there to protect."
"If anyone's ever shot a pistol, you know they are hard to use," Smart continued. "If you've gone through the concealed carry training, they emphasize you are not the police, there are no long-range shots. You don't brandish your gun, you sit there quietly."
A large group from Missouri Moms Demand Action, a gun safety group, believe the state should allow law enforcement to continue doing their job without any civilian interference.
"What we are doing right now is we allow law enforcement of designated training, people who are ready to keep people in these sensitive spaces, to do that work," Kristin Bowen of Moms Demand Action said. "The reality is, putting more guns in more hands is not making us safe."
In addition, the bill would lower the age minimum of applicants seeking concealed carry permits from 19 to 18.
Missouri law currently does not allow application for a concealed carry permit within a five-year period of a person who has pleaded guilty to one or more violent misdemeanor offenses. The new bill would remove the ban.
An additional portion of the bill that caught the eye of religious leaders in opposition of the bill includes a removal of the ban on carrying concealed firearms in churches and other places of worship.
The bill passed during an executive session with a vote of 4-1 and now moves on to a third reading in the Senate that has not been scheduled yet.