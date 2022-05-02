JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Committee on Appropriations met Monday to discuss funds for capital and state department improvements and funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
The General Assembly has until May 6 to pass a balanced state operating budget.
On Monday, the committee voted in approval of multiple House bills:
- HB 3017
- Appropriates funds for capital improvements and other purposes for state departments
- HB 3018
- Appropriates funds for state departments maintenance and improvements
- HB 3019
- Appropriates funds for planning and improvement of state projects
- HB 3020
- Appropriates funds from the American Recovery Plan Act
Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Crosby) explained the budget must be complete before Friday.
"We worked on the entire budget going forward," Hegeman said. "But on ARPA funds, we're looking at one time expenses, typically of the infrastructure capital type of nature, and trying to work with folks and to see that we're addressing the concerns in their districts."
Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) called the ARPA funds one-time payments.
"I and the chairman both believe the one-time federal money should really only be spent on one-time expenses, not ongoing expenses," Hough said. "You don't start new programs, you don't hire a bunch of people, because those monies won't be their future."
Hough said the Appropriations Committee has prioritized infrastructure in the budget.
"So what you've seen prioritized from our Senate Appropriations Committee is those large infrastructure, in my opinion, transformational changes in our districts,” Hough said.
Hough said this year's budget is larger than previous years by approximately $12 billion. The normal state operating budget is typically around $35 billion.
With an additional $12 billion added into the budget, Hough said Missourians will see benefits.
“I think people will see a direct impact at home," Hough said. "I mean, whether you're talking about roads and bridges, whether you're talking about school improvements, things like that and what the Senate Appropriations Committee did, is a I would argue it's a hybrid approach."
“We've put buckets of money to be granted out by the department's, you know, DNR, the Department of Economic Development, things like that, but then also taking specific projects from other members, not just in the Senate, but also in the House, that that individuals are important to their districts, and then lined out that exact spending” Hough said.
The funds must be allocated before 2024 and spent on COVID-19 relief. Missouri received over $5 billion in aid for state and local fiscal relief funds.
According to the Missouri Budget Project, the ARPA funds will go toward:
- Fiscal aid to state & local governments,
- Funding to incentivize Medicaid expansion and enhance home- and community-based services,
- Aid to elementary, secondary, and higher education,
- Investments in child care to support families and child care providers,
- Support for programs that serve children, seniors, and low-income families.
Now that the Appropriations Committee finalized the budget bills, the committee will meet with the House of Representatives to create a final budget. Friday is the deadline for lawmakers to submit the budget to the governor.
Hough said he is confident the budget will be done by Friday.