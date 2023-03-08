JEFFERSON CITY — Gun laws are up for more debate in the Missouri General Assembly.
The Senate Committee for Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety discussed three different bills relating to gun legislation during a hearing Wednesday.
Senate bill 224, authored by Sen. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon), was one bill of high interest to those present at the meeting.
The bill would allow a person with a valid concealed carry permit to carry a firearm on any public transportation system.
"The whole point of concealed carry is to instill doubt in the minds of criminals," Carl Smart, vice president of Western Missouri Shooters Alliance said. "The point is not to shoot. It's not about shooting, it's about preventing shooting."
Another official told KOMU 8 News that having such as law could cause transportation companies to lose money.
"I think it's a significant deterrent to ride [a public transportation] system if you are allowing people to carry because there's that inherent risk," said Kimberly Cella, the executive director of the Missouri Public Transportation Association. "You're sitting on a moving vehicle, you can't exit that vehicle quickly."
Senate bill 225, also authored by Schroer, would mandate any business that prohibits the possession of firearms on its premises to assume responsibility for the safety of any person authorized to carry firearms while on the premises.
Additionally, a business would have immunity from liability if it elects to allow invitees and employees to lawfully possess firearms on its premises.
The final gun law bill heard was Senate bill 343, authored by Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City). It specifies that a person who commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if, with criminal negligence, he or she discharges a firearm within or into the limits of a municipality.
Those found guilty would be charged with a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a class E felony for the second offense and a class D felony for any third or subsequent offenses.
The bills will all move on to the next Senate hearing for further decisions to be made on their fate.
In the Missouri House, the Economic Development Committee briefly discussed and voted on the Show MO Act which incentivize TV series, movies and live entertainment tours to come to Missouri.
The bill passed unanimously with a vote of 12-0.