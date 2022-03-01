JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Senate Transportation Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss Senate Bill 713 — a distracted driving bill.
The bill would require hands-free phone use for all Missouri drivers. This is the first time the bill has received a Senate committee hearing since 2019.
Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) is the sponsor of the bill. More than 15 people testified in favor of the bill, including victim advocates, members of transportation groups, law enforcement, traffic safety groups and insurance companies. No one testified against the bill.
Missouri and Montana are currently the only two states that allow drivers to use phones while driving.
Adrienne Siddens lost her husband, Randall Siddens, to a distracted driver nearly three years ago. The driver was reportedly on FaceTime and driving 18 mph over the speed limit when she hit Randall Siddens on Grindstone Parkway while he was picking up cones after a triathlon.
Police said Randall Siddens was thrown 127 feet after he was struck by the distracted driver's car and suffered internal bleeding, broken bones and a brain injury.
Adrienne Siddens is now advocating on her husband’s behalf.
“I just want to affect change and hopefully help save lives and make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else's family,” Adrienne Siddens said.
She said she hopes that sharing her story will make people more aware of the issues of distracting driving.
“I hope that it makes it real. It's not just a number. It's not just statistics and polls,” Adrienne Siddens said. “I hope it makes people pay attention a little bit more and that it gives a voice to the issue.”
Sen. Razer said if the bill passes, drivers would be fined $50 for distracted driving and fined $100 for violating the law in a school zone.
According to AAA, distracted driving has killed 577 people on Missouri roadways since 2015 and causes thousands of crashes each year.
Missouri’s current law bans using hand-held mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle for drivers 21 and younger. The consequence of violating the texting and driving law is a fine of $200 and two points against the young driver’s license
The committee still has to vote on the bill. Advocacy groups hope it makes it to the Senate floor.