JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Appropriations Committee met Wednesday to hear testimony for and against two bills aimed at legalizing sports wagering in Missouri.

Senate bill 1 and 30 both propose provisions to legalize sports betting online and give funding to the compulsive gamblers fund through the Missouri Gaming Commission Fund.

SB 30 states that sports betting “shall only be authorized to be conducted on an excursion gambling boat or over the internet to persons physically located in this state.”

SB 30, authored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), received more support during testimonials than SB 1, which is sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg).

Some issues arose from those giving testimonies due to the percentage of money made from lottery winnings going to the state education fund.

Similar to Illinois, if a person physically leaves the state and goes to another state without the online sports gambling law, they will not be able to place wagers.

Representatives from various professional sports organizations were at the hearing to voice their support for the bills' sports wagering aspects which could provide additional revenue to the state.

In a document shared with KOMU 8 News, Penn Entertainment, a group opposed to provisions relating to video lottery terminals, or gambling machines, stated in a memo, "SB1 is unconstitutional because the Lottery Revenue Share allocates monies that are not 'administrative expenses' away from education."

"We should just can Senate bill 1 and go with Senate bill 30," Jeff Morris, vice president of public affairs for Penn Entertainment, said. "[Bill 30] would put Missouri on par with 36 other states in the country and stop tying it to slot machines on street corners which the people of Missouri have clearly stated that they do not want."

Luetkemeyer pointed out that surrounding states like Kansas and Illinois passed sports betting bills in recent years.

"As a consequence, Missouri is losing revenue that would normally go to our schools, to our educational institutions, that money has bleeding to other states," he said.

The next actions for the sports betting bills will be a vote in the committee.