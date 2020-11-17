JEFFERSON CITY-- The Missouri Senate will postpone the special legislative session until after Thanksgiving, due to multiple COVID-19 cases among members. 

On Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden posted the announcement on Twitter.

Rowden also wrote that "this decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public."

The special session began on Thursday, Nov. 5, and the House met last week to discuss COVID-19 funding and issues, but final bills will not be passed until they are approved by the Senate.

Incoming House Speaker Rob Vescovo also announced Monday that the reoccurring new-member bus tour will be postponed.

"I am committed to ensuring our new members will be able to benefit from this incredible educational experience at a future date when we can conduct the tour in a safe and responsible fashion that doesn’t risk further spread of COVID-19," Vescovo said in a news release Monday.

Vescovo said the House is considering bus tour dates for the summer.

The House will hold its previously scheduled three-day new-member orientation at the State Capitol this week. 

