JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate met Wednesday with the goal of perfecting Senate Bills 4, 42, and 89. Lawmakers spent several hours debating the merits of the bills, which primarily deal with transparency on school curriculum regarding critical race theory.
The bills, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, received inquiries from other senators, including Sen. Doug Beck and Sen. Brian Williams.
"Individuals by virtue of their race, ethnicity, color or national origin bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past, that's the kind of activity that we're trying to prohibit," Koenig said on the floor.
Sen. Williams disagreed, saying he believes critical race theory is not meant to ostracize people, but is a matter of teaching proper history.
"We should not be allowing government to infringe on teachers teaching students about American history," Williams said. "We should be creating opportunities of awareness to ensure students understand the history to know not to allow history to repeat itself."
Sen. Beck voiced concerns that the bill makes the already-difficult jobs of educators even more difficult.
"I can't stand this bill. It does nothing but harm," Beck said. He went on to say it creates more mandates and overreach, as well as makes them nervous about what can and cannot be said in the classroom.
Williams agreed with Beck saying this bill contributes to the shortage of educators. He said Missouri is already short 3500 teachers.
Koenig said many constituents complained to him that they wanted more transparency in their schools and that is the bill's goal.
The discussion was tabled after hours of debate and Koenig asked for his bill to be put on the informal calendar.