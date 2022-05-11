JEFFERSON CITY - Senators filibustered on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon to delay a redistricting Senate committee hearing.
The Senate's Select Committee on Redistricting was scheduled to meet Wednesday at noon.
Sen. Bill Eigel filibustered on the Senate floor for over two hours. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder withdrew her motion, killing Eigle's filibuster.
A new congressional map is one of the major decisions needed to be made by Friday. Earlier this week, the House passed a 6-2 redistricting map that split up part of Columbia and Boone County.
Republican Senator Mike Bernskoetter said he's ready for the maps to pass.
"If it doesn't get passed it's not because I didn't compromise it's because someone else didn't compromise," Bernskoetter said.
He said he expects Missourians to be pretty happy if the maps are approved.
"I think we've kept communities of interest together," Bernskoetter said. "I think for the most part people will be happy about the maps if they pass."
There is no update on when the Select Committee is set to meet at noon Thursday.
Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
House Representatives also delayed discussion of SB 681 which covers a range of issues regarding education.
Some topics on the bill include provisions to remove lead in drinking water in schools, requiring school districts to ask permission from parents before doing any corporal punishment and several other issues.
The House instead spent hours talking about SB 834 which would establish provisions related to public safety and correctional programs.
Over 100 pending amendments were put onto the SB by House Representatives. One of the amendments adopted, HB 1462, was proposed by Rep. Adam Schnelting.
Schnelting said 1462 changes the law regarding firearms. He said his sponsored amendment would allow firearms on public transit and in church.
"47 other states allow people to carry on public transit," Schnelting said.
He said people can go to states like Massachusetts, New York, and Wisconsin to carry, but in Missouri it's restricted.
There were some Democratic Representatives that opposed the amendment.
Rep. Peter Merideth and Rep. Jerome Barnes were some of them.
"The transportation companies oppose having guns on public transit. When it comes to churches personally, my pastor doesn't want it and I know I've spoken with other pastors that don't want guns in churches," Barnes said.
The legislature has until 6p.m. on Friday to get any bills onto Governor Parson's desk.