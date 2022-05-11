JEFFERSON CITY - Senators filibustered on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon to delay a redistricting Senate committee hearing.
The Senate's Select Committee on Redistricting was scheduled to meet Wednesday at noon.
Sen. Bill Eigel filibustered on the Senate floor for over two hours. Sen. Sarah Thompson Redher withdrew her motion, killing Eigle's filibuster.
A new congressional map is one of the major decisions needed to be made by Friday. Earlier this week, the House passed a 6-2 redistricting map that split up part of Columbia and Boone County.
Senators and Representatives are have until Friday at 6 p.m. to decide what bills should go to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
There is no update on when the Select Committee will meet.
Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 U.S. Census.