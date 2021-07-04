DES PERES - A shooting at West County Mall in Des Peres, Mo. has left one dead.
According to a Facebook post shared by the City of Des Peres Facebook page, the Des Peres Department of Public Safety received a call notifying them of a shooting at West County Center at 6:20 p.m..
Initial investigations revealed that there was an altercation between two subjects in one of the stores and shots were fired. One subject was struck, taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The Des Peres Department of Public Safety has requested the Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation.