COLUMBIA- This weekend marks the 37th Annual Show-Me State Games, and as a result restaurants, businesses and hotels are hoping to get a boost after the games not being held last year.
Not only are businesses happy about more customers, the parents are just as happy to see their children playing sports again.
Alicia Hirschbuhler has two sons who played in the Show-Me Games this year. She said she is happy to see her kids do what they love.
"It is wonderful [to see them play]," Hirschbuhler said. "We were really sad the games didn't happen last year. This is actually our twelfth year coming [to the games]."
Downtown businesses were also happy that the games were back. An employee at Rally House in downtown Columbia said the games have brought more customers into their store.
"We've seen a lot of increased traffic so families have been coming and shopping with us," said Marc Poland.
KOMU 8 will continue to cover the Show-Me State Games July 16-18 and July 23-25.