COLUMBIA - After two years of cancellations, the Show-Me State Games in July are back.
"It's our 37th year," Dave Fox said. "It's an Olympic style sports festival."
Fox has been the Director of the Show-Me State Games (SMSG) for the past 10 years.
"Our mission is really simple," Fox said. "It's to provide every Missourian the opportunity to engage in an activity of health and fitness."
The competition goes from Friday through Sunday morning.
"We're going to offer 27 different sporting activities," Fox said.
Fox said to be able to pull this off, it has taken a tremendous amount of help and support from the community, their sponsors and volunteers.
"We couldn't do it without the support of the community," Fox said.
SMSG is finding a way to give back and support the community during this pandemic as well. Fox said they are following all of Boone County and MU Health Care guidelines and making adjustments and decisions based on those guidelines.
Additionally, Fox said they are providing an opportunity for people to get the vaccine.
"We've been working with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department," Fox said. "We're going to be hosting multiple on site vaccination clinics throughout the city and we're really excited about that."
Fox said they have been working with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) for about two weeks now.
"We've been working on what would be the best locations where it could possibly have the most impact," Fox said.
He said there will be indoor and outdoor clinics all throughout the different events.
Sara Humm is the Public Information Specialist for PHHS. She said she is really looking forward to having these clinics open during the games and accessible to people from all over the state.
"We are a walk-up clinic," Humm said. "So we don't require any kind of appointments, identification or health insurance."
She said anyone that wants to get vaccinated can if they are 12 or older. She said those between 12 and 17 need parental consent.
"The vaccine is widely available now," Humm said. "We'll offer some tips for people who are from out of town on how to get their second dose."
She said they will offer Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
The vaccination clinics will take place on Saturday and Sunday at various locations.
Saturday, July 17
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Executive Center- Columbia Mall Expo Center - 2200 Interstate 70 Dr. SW, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
- Cosmo Park at the Rainbow Softball Center, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cosmo Park entrance, 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road, Columbia - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Games are welcome to anybody and everybody.
Weather permitting, the annual Torch Run will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Governor's Garden in Jefferson City. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will help light the torch in Missouri's Capital. Another Torch Run will take place at 1 p.m. at Shelter Insurance in Columbia.
The Opening Ceremony, which includes a parade of athletes and lighting of the cauldron, will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The event is free and open to the public.
Fox said with some rain in the forecast, people should keep an eye on their social media and website for updates on the weekend events.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Show-Me State Games.