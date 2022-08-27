JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Department of Natural Resources awarded $112,500 in Clean Water Engineering Report grants to the cities of Silex and Walker, according to a press release from the Department.
The grant offers financial support to qualified communities in helping to cover engineering costs for evaluating wastewater system improvements.
Silex will receive $62,500, while Walker will receive $50,000. Both will use the funding for these wastewater system evaluations.
More specifically, the cities seek to find how they can improve their wastewater systems in order to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service and reduce stormwater infiltration in sewer collection pipes.
"The Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps Missouri communities of all sizes pay for wastewater treatment system evaluations and improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise," Dru Buntin, Director of Missouri's Department of Natural Resources, said.
Silex's plans are set to be finished in December 2023, while Walker's plans are slated to be complete later in February 2024.
For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, click here.