SPRINGFIELD — An Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Springfield woman was canceled Saturday night.
A press release said Barbara Crismas was found safe around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.
The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman Saturday afternoon.
80-year-old Barbara Crismas allegedly left her home at 3519 S. Jefferson Ave. around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Her vehicle is a white 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass with Missouri license plate HA13L.
Chrismas suffers from Dementia, is 5' 6", weighing 163 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Authorities encourage anyone who has information related to Crismas or her vehicle to immediately dial 911 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-818-1093.