BRANSON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after a maintenance employee died earlier this year.
The final order was issued on Dec. 12 after OSHA conducted an investigation to determine the cause of death and if safety violations had anything to do with it.
According to Springfield-based television station KY3, the maintenance man was hospitalized on July 20 with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster. He died of blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.
Silver Dollar City also sent this statement to KY3:
"The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness. We have worked with OSHA over the past several months to review the employee accident that took place earlier this year, which included discussions regarding our voluntary revisions to safeguarding measures in restricted areas. OSHA has reviewed and accepted these changes, training for which has been implemented with the appropriate personnel."
According to the OSHA inspection process, when OSHA issues a citation to an employer, it also offers the employer an opportunity for an informal conference with the OSHA area director to discuss citations, penalties, abatement dates, or any other information pertinent to the inspection. The agency and the employer may work out a settlement agreement to resolve the matter and to eliminate the hazard.