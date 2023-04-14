Six new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY − Six troopers graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Friday morning.
These troopers were part of the 116th recruit class, which was an accelerated recruit class.
The following troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on April 24:
Troop A
- Brock A. Billings, Carroll/Ray Counties
Troop B
- Dustin W. Harrison, Randolph/Monroe Counties
Troop C
- Anel Palislamovic, Lincoln/Pike Counties
Troop F
- Dylan G. Green, Marine Operations
- Brett E. Twenter, Cooper/Howard Counties
Troop I
- Eleanore A. Ferrel, Pulaski County
The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium in Jefferson City.
Robin Ransom, a Missouri Supreme Court judge, provided the keynote address and administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the MSHP, also addressed the class during the graduation.
There were physical training, academic, firearms and superintendent awards presented during the graduation ceremony based on points that the recruits gained towards graduation throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy.
- Trooper Brett E. Twenter accepted the Physical Training Award.
- Trooper Eleanor A. Ferrel accepted the Academic Award.
- Trooper Eleanore A. Ferrel accepted the Firearms Award.
- Trooper Brett E. Twenter accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.