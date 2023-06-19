Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athlete Charlie Phillips will compete in the powerlifting event at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin on Friday.
Phillips is one of 133 athlete who will represent Special Olympics USA.
Phillips is scheduled to compete in the men's squat, men's deadlift, men's bench press and men's combined squat, deadlift and bench press. The events will take place between 3 and 6 a.m. central time Friday and will be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks.
The Savannah, Missouri, native is just 26 years old and has accomplished a lot in his Special Olympics career. He got his start with Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) 15 years ago and started his first Special Olympics USA Games in 2010. During his career, Phillips has participated in basketball, track, soccer, flag football and powerlifting events.
During the Special Olympics USA Team Trials, Phillips had the top squat- 182.5 kg - and the top deadlift - 227.5 kg- among all his teammates.
The Special Olympics World Games will be the world's largest sports and humanitarian event taking place in 2023, and the biggest multi-sport event in Berlin in decades, according to a news release. More than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from across over 190 countries will compete in 26 Olympic-type summer games.