Special Olympics Missouri athlete Charlie Phillips will return to the United States from the World Games in Berlin with four medals in tow.
Phillips competed in multiple powerlifting competitions early Friday morning, including the men's squat, men's deadlift, men's bench press and men's combined squat, deadlift and bench press.
The 26-year-old athlete took silver in the men's squat (358.25 pounds), silver in the bench press (253.5 pounds), bronze in the deadlift (435.5 pounds) and the silver for men's all-around.
“I just can’t wait to come back and show everyone all the medals I have,” Phillips said. “Follow your dreams. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose. It’s all about having fun.”
"My dream has come true, and I'm like @MichaelPhelps"
Phillips told ESPN's Kelsey Riggs that his dream came true.
"... I'm like Michael Phelps. I'm so proud of myself for what I did today," he said.
During his time in Berlin, Phillips even got to meat Tim Tebow, a former NFL player and current analyst. Tebow asked Phillips about his send-off in his hometown of Savannah, Missouri, which Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attended.
"I told him I'm an Eagles fan," Phillips laughed. "It was pretty cool to meet Andy Reid. It was so sweet, and touched the [Lombardi] trophy. That's pretty cool."
"It felt amazing!" Powerlifter Charlie Phillips shared what the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony meant to him and how he told Andy Reid that he's an Eagles fan