COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri is recruiting for the State Games this summer.
The games will take place May 20-22 in Columbia at the University of Missouri and Rock Bridge High School.
SOMO says there is a wide variety of volunteer positions available, ranging from scorekeepers to opening ceremonies setup. They also added that most volunteer shifts include a minimum four-hour commitment, and each volunteer receives a complimentary T-shirt.
The opening ceremony is set for May 20 at 7 p.m. on MU's Carnahan Quad. Competition will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 and conclude at noon on Sunday, May 22.
For a list of volunteer openings, head to SOMO's website.