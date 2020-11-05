JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson's special session officially started Thursday at noon, bringing lawmakers back for the second time this year.
This special session is dedicated to figuring out what to do with over a billion dollars in CARES Act funding.
"We appreciate the General Assembly for coming in to get this done," Governor Parson said Thursday. "We look forward to working with them to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible."
Some of those funds have already been earmarked for specific places. Some of those places include child nutrition services and homelessness prevention.
Columbia Public Schools Nutrition Director Laina Fullum said the district has already seen some of that money, but there's always room for more.
"The Cares funding has been applied in many ways already to cover extra staffing costs associated with providing meals last spring, and the Department of Education used some of it to reimburse for all free meals," Fullum said.
"So when we apply for special provisions like seamless summer option, we can get meals that we serve all reimbursed at the free rate."
Fullum also said while the district is aware of Gov. Parson's session, she's not entirely sure how this affects them just yet.
"I did see that Governor Parson was talking about this today but have not had a chance to know what that means," Fullum said. "We do have a lot of overhead right now in extra cost associated with packing up meals for deliver and delivering them around Columbia without our usual or adequate revenue to cover it."
The special session started Thursday at noon. Lawmakers will be back Monday and Tuesday in Jefferson City.