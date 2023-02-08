JEFFERSON CITY - The House Emerging Issues Committee heard two bills Wednesday evening that would legalize sports betting. Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) and Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) sponsored each bill.
After nearly being passed last year, conversations surrounding legalized sports betting will continue as sports wagering is now legal in all of Missouri's surrounding states.
The bill passed out of the House last year by 115 votes but ultimately fell short in the Senate. The bill would include a 10% state tax on revenue.
Rep. Christofanelli and Rep. Houx spoke first, citing the missed opportunity for revenues for Missouri, using an example from this year's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Just during the timeframe of the game, there were 4751 bets attempted to be placed at Arrowhead during that game," Houx said. "In the same day, that Sunday in Kansas alone, there were 1.14 million bets placed in Kansas and roughly 580,000 people placing those bets."
Representatives from almost all of the professional sports franchises in Missouri were in attendance. They all voiced their support for the sports wagering bill. Representatives from gaming companies like Penn Entertainment also demonstrated their support.
The only testimony against the bill came as technical suggestions. Legal representatives from the various players' associations said they support the legislation, but asked for some provisions for the players. These provisions were related to player safety and privacy, prohibitive conduct, and how to report any problems.
The motivation for Christofanelli is to begin regulating a massive industry.
"Sports gaming is already happening in the state of Missouri. It's just not regulated, and we're not enjoying any of the revenue as a result," he said. "We want to make sure the revenue from sports gaming doesn't go overseas to unregulated actors but comes to our state so we can spend it on our states' priorities like education, infrastructure, and public safety."