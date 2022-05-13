JEFFERSON CITY- With the 2022 legislative session coming to a close, it is official that Missouri will not be legalizing sports betting anytime soon.
House bill 2502 was first introduced in January by Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). The bill in the initial stages was slated to have a 10% tax for the government and $250,000 allocated to the Gaming Commission to support Missouri's problem gambling programs. House bill 2556 made provisions to the bill and was joined with 2502.
"What caught my attention initially was the tax rate being so much lower than the current tax on gaming in the state at 21%," Mike Leara, chair of the Missouri Gaming Commission, said.
The bill also included language for 39 skins within the sports betting. The term "skin" is also known as brand in the betting world. The bill initially allocated 33 skins for the 13 Missouri casinos and six skins for the professional sports teams in the state.
The bill swiftly went through the House without much pushback. The bill passed on a 115 to 33 vote and headed to the Senate.
The Senate is where adjustments started to be made to the bill, and this caused more debate. The first was a competing proposal filed by Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg). Hoskins' proposal upped the tax rate to 21% for sports wagering which is the same mark that the 13 casinos in Missouri pay.
One fear some lawmakers had when debating the legalization of sports betting was gambling addictions. Cory Tell, vice president of strategy for Carousel Group, owners and operators of the online sportsbook Maxim Bet, explains that the legalization leads to more infrastructure.
"There are people who are already betting on sports in Missouri, but they are doing it off-shore or in unregulated fashion," Tell said. "So, by bringing it into the mainstream and regulating the market, official sportsbooks that are regulated by the state are able to monitor and insure that it's a fun experience for users but that everyone is also gambling responsibly."
Hoskins also filibustered HB 2502 on the Senate floor and tried to include language for Video Lottery Terminals (VLT). VLTs are currently illegal in the state. Hoskins included language that would regulate the terminals to certain areas and provide additional tax revenue for the state.
Hoskins then attempted to propose two other proposals, according to Legal Sports Report:
- 10% tax rate, 5,000 VLTs, no parlays at Missouri Lottery retailers,
- 15% tax rate, $1.25 million per skin, no VLTs and parlays at lottery retailers.
And as the Senate session came to a close on Thursday, the bill lingered without ever coming to a vote.
"It's interesting with all of the major sports or professional sports teams in the state in support of the bill, that they did not have a little more success in lobbying the Senate to move the bill forward," Leara said.
So, what is Missouri missing out on?
"Our projections are initially to begin at about $9 million per year... I think that is a conservative number," Leara said. "And that $9 million would be additional tax revenue supplied to the state of which it goes to education and the veterans."
While the Missouri Gaming Commission projects $9 million, the statistics for the surrounding states show just how much the state could make.
For example, Illinois has collected $120,492,418 million in tax revenue alone since legalizing sports betting in March 2019.
"Each state has a different allocation of where that tax revenue goes, but the tax revenue from sports betting is certainly a nice additional revenue stream for the state to have," Tell said.
Other states
According to the American Gaming Association, six of the eight bordering states to Missouri will have legalized sports gambling soon or already have it in place.
The latest being Missouri's longtime rival Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly signed sports betting legislation into law on Thursday. The state hopes to have infrastructure complete and legal bets being made this September.
"People in Kansas City [Missouri] will shortly be able to drive over to Kansas and place a sports bet once that state launches their sports betting," Tell said.
For Missouri, the state will have to wait for future legislation to have a chance for sports betting to become a reality.