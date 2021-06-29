SPRINGFIELD, Mo. − The Springfield Airport will soon have non-stop flights to two cities. 

Allegiant Airlines will fly to Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida beginning Nov. 19, 2021.

The airport will have a total of 14 non-stop destinations, according to a news release. 

Allegiant also offers flights to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, Houston Hobby, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Pete. 

The new service to Austin and Punta Gorda will be year-round and will fly twice a week.

Flight days, times and fares can be found at www.allegiant.com.