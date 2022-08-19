ST. CHARLES - A man attempting to cross the road was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, 35-year-old Eric Schwendemann was traveling southbound on Highway 94, just north of Twillman Drive when he struck 58-year-old Jeffrey Hunt, who was attempting to cross the roadway, the report said.

Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:37 p.m. by St. Charles City Fire Department. 

Schwendemann's vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, sustained extensive damage.

