ST. CHARLES - A man attempting to cross the road was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, 35-year-old Eric Schwendemann was traveling southbound on Highway 94, just north of Twillman Drive when he struck 58-year-old Jeffrey Hunt, who was attempting to cross the roadway, the report said.
Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:37 p.m. by St. Charles City Fire Department.
Schwendemann's vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, sustained extensive damage.