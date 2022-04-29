ST. CHARLES - The St. Charles Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and other local, state and federal agencies conducted a successful joint human trafficking operation Thursday night.
The joint operation called, “Operation Enduring Shield” took place in St. Charles.
They rescued eight victims and arrested one person, and the investigation is ongoing.
“Combating human trafficking in the state of Missouri has been one of my core goals since taking my oath as Attorney General. Due to the hard work done by my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, we have successfully conducted multiple human trafficking operations, including last night’s operation in St. Charles,” AG Schmitt said.
The victims were offered food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation.
“Operation Enduring Shield was a success, and certainly couldn’t have been accomplished without the help of local law enforcement agencies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and others. The St. Charles City Police Department will continue to work with our partners at the local and state level to combat human trafficking,” the St. Charles City Police Department said in a news release.
The agencies that assisted in the operation are the Attorney General’s Office, St. Charles Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP’s Missouri Information Analysis Center, O’Fallon Police Department, Wentzville Police Department, Lake St. Louis Police Department, the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force, and the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.