ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues and Ameren Missouri awarded $21,000 to four local nonprofits Wednesday as part of the sixth annual Power Play Goals for Kids program.
For every power play goal the Blues scored during the regular season, Ameren Missouri donated $500 to a children's charity selected by fans via an online vote.
This season, fans voted Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) as their favorite non-profit.
Based in Jefferson City, CMFCAA is a not-for-profit agency that educates, supports and advocates for foster and adoptive children, youth and families in central Missouri.
The Blues had scored 36 power play goals raising a total of $18,000. For their participation, CASA St. Louis, LifeWise STL and Youth in Need will receive $1,000 each.
"The Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association feels extremely blessed by our community, Ameren Missouri and the St. Louis Blues for selecting our kids as winners for the Power Play Goals for Kids. This gift means so much and the dollars raised will support traumatized children. So many children need forever homes and stability," said DeAnna Alonso, president and CEO of CMFCAA.
Due to the abbreviated NHL season, the Blues and Ameren Missouri have invited the participating charities back for next year's challenge.