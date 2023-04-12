St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed court documents Tuesday in response to legal proceedings pushing for her removal. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a motion in February and an amended petition in March as part of the proceedings.

Gardner denies Bailey's claims that she neglected to perform her duties and accuses the attorney general of a "political stunt." Tuesday was the deadline for Gardner's response and was filed a week before the case heads to court.

The circuit attorney said that it's true her office could have done more, but "to say we did nothing is not only disingenuous but is willfully ignorant of the realities of our court system."

"His amended petition is a gross power grab," Gardner responded Tuesday, "an affront to the liberties of all Missourians and the democratic process."

She added that her office is unable to force a judge to revoke bond.

Gardner has received criticism in recent months after a car crash injured a high school athlete from Tennessee, resulting in the loss of both of her legs. The driver of the other vehicle, Daniel Riley, was a robbery suspect and was out of jail despite numerous bond violations. Bailey and others put the majority of the blame for Riley's freedom on Gardner.