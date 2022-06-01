COLE COUNTY - A St. Louis man accused of bringing a gun to the Missouri State Capitol was denied bond for a third time Tuesday morning.
Alok K. Rohra, 36, was arrested on May 10 after Capitol Police said he brought a black duffel bag to the South security checkpoint and said he had a gun in the bag to show the governor. He was told to return the bag to his car.
After coming back to the security checkpoint, officers discovered via background check that Rohra was a convicted felon.
With Rohra's consent, officers searched his vehicle and found a black assault pistol, 79 rounds of ammunition and a military-style Bowie knife, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Rohra was arrested and taken to Cole County Jail. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon.
According to online records, Judge Brian Stumpe denied bond citing "clear and convincing evidence exists that Rohra will reoffend given criminal history, and allegations in probable cause statement."
He is still being held in Cole County Jail without bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 23 at 2 p.m.