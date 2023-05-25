St. Louis fugitive Donald Eugene Fields II has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Fields II, 58, was placed on the list Thursday after allegedly sex trafficking a child in Missouri between the years 2013 and 2017. His arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 8, 2022.
The FBI is rewarding up to $250,000 for any information that could lead up to his arrest.
Fields was last known to reside in Missouri; he has family there and in Kentucky. He is known to visit casinos and has traveled to Florida in the past, according to the FBI.
Fields II is the 531st addition to the FBI's most wanted list. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or their local FBI office.