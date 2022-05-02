BONNE TERRE — Missouri will go through with the execution of a St. Louis man on Tuesday, the governor's office announced Monday.
Carman Deck, 56, is set to be executed Tuesday for the murder of James and Zelma Long. He killed an elderly couple while robbing their De Soto home in 1996, KSDK reports.
Deck admitted to the murder through written, verbal and recorded statements to law enforcement, according to a news release from the governor's office. He was convicted three separate times for killing the Longs, but the convictions were overturned on appeals each time.
Various groups ask that the state reconsider Deck's execution. Opponents to his sentence, including Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, cite the "immeasurable violence, abuse, and neglect" that Deck faced as a child and ask the governor's office to grant Deck clemency.
According to a petition from the Action Network, "not a single family member or witness was able to provide live testimony for [Deck]" during his third trial in 2008.
"He's a criminal,” Angela Rosener, the Longs' daughter, told KSDK. “He doesn’t need to be pardoned or whatever else. He killed two people in cold blood."
Deck's case has been reviewed by the state trial court, the Missouri Supreme Court, the federal district court, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.
"[Deck] has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed," Gov. Mike Parson said in the release. "The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck's sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
Deck is set to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bonne Terre.
The state last executed Ernest Lee Johnson, 61, by lethal injection on October 5, 2021. The Columbia man was convicted of killing three workers at Casey's General Store during a 1994 robbery.
Johnson's execution was also appealed, because he was intellectually disabled and lost about 20% of his brain tissue to the removal of a benign tumor from fetal alcohol syndrome.