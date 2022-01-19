Missouri State Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum (D - St. Louis) filed legislation that would provide tax credits on expenses of productions filmed in Missouri.
The “Show MO Act” would grant a 20% tax credit for qualifying film productions.
Appelbaum said this bill would boost local economies by bringing in customers for small businesses and provide employment opportunities for Missouri residents.
She also hopes that this bill will alleviate some financial pressure on smaller, local productions.
“Our state misses out on dozens of productions to states like Georgia, which offers massive tax credits to companies that produce films, television series and commercials,” Appelbaum said in a news release. “The ‘Show MO Act’ will help make Missouri competitive with other states in capturing business we would not otherwise receive.”
An additional 5% tax credit would be added in several other circumstances, including if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired onto the productions or it is filmed in a rural area.